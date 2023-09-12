Home / Boxing Videos / Footwork, Speed, Power, Accuracy. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Has It All 💫

Footwork, Speed, Power, Accuracy. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Has It All 💫

Matchroom Boxing



What a moment in Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s career, dropping Carlos Cuadras with the thunderous uppercut. The Undefeated two weight Champion goes up against Sunny Edwards next in December! #shorts #rodriguezedwards #boxing

