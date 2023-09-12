WBA Future, will move to the Universidad Autónoma – World Boxing Association

The sixth day of the WBA Future will move to the auditorium of the Universidad Autónoma on September 23rd with the Colombian prospects, Carlos Utria, Super Lightweight fighter, facing the undefeated Venezuelan, Santiago Ochoa, while the Welterweight fighter from Córdoba, Jhan Carlos Ubarnes will face Jefferson Valera, who has just had an honorable presentation on August 24th at the Cuadrilátero Élite gym.
Another important feature of this day of the WBA FUTURE, is that for the first time a Portuguese boxer will be fighting in a Colombian ring and will do so within a university that has wanted to join the boom that our boxing is having in this year 2023.
The professional fights defined so far for the event at the Universidad Autónoma are:
8R Cruiserweight
Octavio Pudivitr Vs Jeiler Berrío
Portugal (6-0, 3KO’s) Colombia (20-14, 10KO’s)
Welterweight 8R
Jhan Carlos Ubarnes vS Jefferson Valera
Colombia (7-1-1, 5KO’s) Venezuela (3-4, 3KO’s)
Super Lightweight 8R
Carlos Utria VS Santiago Ochoa
Colombia (3-0, 3KO’s) Venezuela (3-0, 1KO’s)
Super Featherweight 8R
Miguel Marriaga VS TBD
Barranquilla (30-7, 26KO’s)
Super Featherweight 8R
Jair Mulett VS TBD
San Onofre (3-0, 3KO’s)
Super Bantamweight 4R
Steven Simanca VS TBD
Barranquilla (2-0, 2KO’s)
