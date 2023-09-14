Home / Boxing Videos / Charlo vs Castano 1 ends in a DRAW | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Charlo vs Castano 1 ends in a DRAW | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano went the distance and fought to a draw in their first undisputed fight. It was, without a doubt, one of the best fights of 2021 and although Charlo did not win, it was his first step towards becoming boxing’s first undisputed super welterweight champion.

