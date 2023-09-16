Home / Boxing Videos / Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Behind The Scenes At Media Day

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Behind The Scenes At Media Day

Both Champion Leigh Wood and Challenger Josh Warrington take a trip to London to conduct various media obligations in the build-up to October 7 including a stint on TalkSport with our old friend Simon Jordon. The pair bump into Amir Khan and then film a ‘Face Off’ special which will be dropping soon…

