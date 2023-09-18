CURIEL VS. PENNINGTON FINAL WEIGHTS

|###Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Curiel vs Pennington are priced at $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #GBFightNight
