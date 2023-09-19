GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS SIGNS SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT PROSPECT DANIEL LUNA

Luna has been boxing since he was 5-years-old, and steadily climbed the ranks of amateur boxing under the tutelage of his father, Daniel Luna Sr. With an extensive amateur career, he has over 100 fights under his belt and ultimately became a five-time National Champion and a Silver Gloves Medalist, rubbing elbows with some of the hottest contenders in the sport today. The 21-year-old is of Mexican and Hawaiian descent; his mother bestowed upon him the middle name of “Ikaika,” meaning strong warrior in Polynesian, which has become his official nickname as a professional boxer since his debut in May 2022. “I am excited to start my journey with Golden Boy,” said Daniel Luna. “They are the home-team here in Southern California, and I have seen how they’ve been able to build their world champions. I want to thank Oscar, Eric and my entire team for this opportunity and I can’t wait to debut as a Golden Boy fighter on September 7.”“I have been watching Daniel since he was 14-years-old, and I have been impressed with his steady growth in the sport,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “In person, he has a unique look and a charming smile. In the ring, he is an assassin whose knockouts have captivated fans, the media and have gone viral. We have the formula to take his raw talent and build him into a potential world champion. We’re excited for him to show the world what he’s got come September 7.”Click HERE to watch his viral knockout from his last appearance on May 24, 2023. ###﻿For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBox.