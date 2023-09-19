Home / Boxing Videos / Charlo defeats the one opponent he has in common with Canelo | The road to #CaneloCharlo

Charlo defeats the one opponent he has in common with Canelo | The road to #CaneloCharlo

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

There’s only one opponent that Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez have in common and that’s Austin Trout. Despite Trout being a slippery southpaw, Jermell stalked and pounced on Trout, dropping him twice en route to a MD victory.

In less than two weeks Jermell Charlo faces Canelo Alvarez in a historic undisputed vs undisputed bout on Showtime Boxing PPV. Don’t wait, pre-order #CaneloCharlo now: https://pbcham.ps/CaneloCharloPPV-YT

#CharloTrout #JermellCharlo

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Tyson Fury Reveals BRUTALLY HONEST Analysis Of Oleksandr Usyk v Dubois, Francis Ngannou, Joe Joyce

WBC & Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his October …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved