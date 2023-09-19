Charlo defeats the one opponent he has in common with Canelo | The road to #CaneloCharlo





On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

There’s only one opponent that Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez have in common and that’s Austin Trout. Despite Trout being a slippery southpaw, Jermell stalked and pounced on Trout, dropping him twice en route to a MD victory.

In less than two weeks Jermell Charlo faces Canelo Alvarez in a historic undisputed vs undisputed bout on Showtime Boxing PPV. Don’t wait, pre-order #CaneloCharlo now: https://pbcham.ps/CaneloCharloPPV-YT

#CharloTrout #JermellCharlo

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions