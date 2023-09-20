Williams- Rolls this Saturday for the WBA International belt – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams, the World Boxing Association (WBA) International middleweight champion will put his belt on the line against Canadian Steve Rolls next Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The bout will be a new test for Williams, a 27-year-old undefeated regional champion who seeks to face the best in a division as complicated as the 160-pound division.

The Milwaukee native knows this is an important fight as it will be on a big card and he will have the opportunity to showcase his talent in an event organized by BoxLab Promotions and Matchroom Boxing.

Rolls, a Canadian veteran, is a man who has fought against top level boxers and has a good record in his professional career. He is remembered for having been Gennady Golovkin’s opponent in 2019, although he was knocked out by the Kazakh. He comes from taking away the undefeated Shady Gamhour in his most recent fight, which speaks of the good moment in which he comes and now he wants to repeat that history against the WBA regional champion.

Williams has 14 wins, 10 of them before the limit, while the challenger has 22 wins, 2 reverses and 12 knockouts.



