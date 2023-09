QuickJabs | Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez! What a Battle In This Flyweight Title Eliminator!





David Jimenez Edges Out A Close Decision Over Ricardo Sandoval. Leading him to a Flyweight Title Opportunity, In Which He Faced Ukranian Champion. Sandoval Is Climbing Back To A Title Opportunity, Having 2 Impressive Outings in 2023 already!

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez – July 16th, 2022

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA – #GarciaFortuna

