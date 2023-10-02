Wallin dominates Gassiev in Turkey and is the new WBA Intercontinental champion – World Boxing Association

Heavyweight Otto Wallin defeated Murat Gassiev by split decision to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental belt on Saturday at the Regnum Carya Hotel in Antalya, Turkey.

It was the first time that a title of the pioneer organization is disputed on Turkish soil, so the fight between Wallin and Gassiev was historic.

The scorecards were 115-113, 115-113 and 111-117 with Wallin getting a big win and surprising Gassiev to take the regional belt.

It was a fight between two top contenders looking for big fights and the Swede victoy puts him on the verge of achieving his goal.

Wallin now has a record of 26 wins, 1 loss and 14 knockouts, while Gassiev now has a record of 30 wins, 2 losses and 23 knockouts.



