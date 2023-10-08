Home / Boxing Videos / Ringside KO View 🧨 Leigh Wood's Comeback vs Josh Warrington

Ringside KO View 🧨 Leigh Wood's Comeback vs Josh Warrington

Matchroom Boxing 16 mins ago Boxing Videos



It’s yet another dramatic ending for a Leigh Wood fight… This time coming from behind on the scorecards to stop Josh Warrington in the 7th round of their thrilling fight in Sheffield! #shorts #woodwarrington

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Harper vs Brækhus = Majority Draw 🤯

Terri Harper and Cecilia Brækhus is ruled a majority draw in Sheffield! #shorts #harperbraekhus #woodwarrington

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved