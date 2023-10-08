It’s yet another dramatic ending for a Leigh Wood fight… This time coming from behind on the scorecards to stop Josh Warrington in the 7th round of their thrilling fight in Sheffield! #shorts #woodwarrington
Ringside KO View 🧨 Leigh Wood's Comeback vs Josh Warrington
