Melikuziev demolished Fox in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Bektemir Melikuziev defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super middleweight belt after knocking out Alantez Fox on Saturday in the main event of the evening at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The Uzbek faced the American as a prelude to the main event fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Joe Smith, which was a cruiserweight eliminator for the pioneer body’s title.

Melikuziev imposed his strength in the ring and demolished Fox in just four rounds to achieve the first defense of the regional belt to continue his professional growth.

It is worth noting that Melikuziev has been on the rebound since his loss to Gabriel Rosado in 2021. Since then he has posted six straight victories, including a rematch against Rosado himself this year.

The regional champion now has a record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts. Fox, meanwhile, dropped his record to 28 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



