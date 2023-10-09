Conway won WBA Intercontinental belt with a victory over Udofia  – World Boxing Association

Kieron Conway captured the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental middleweight belt with a technical knockout victory over Linus Udofia on Saturday in Sheffield, England.

Conway consistently dominated the rounds of the bout and caused an inflammation in his opponent’s right eye that did not allow him to continue fighting in the sixth round.

The Englishman looked good in this fight and has shown his recovery after losing to Austin Williams in September last year. Since then he has reeled off two wins and has now picked up a regional title that will give him great opportunities in the short term.

The 27-year-old fighter won the 20th fight of his professional career, while he has 3 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts. Udofia left his record at 18 wins, 2 losses and 9 knockouts.



