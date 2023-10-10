Fight Night: Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington (Behind The Scenes)





You can never write Leigh Wood off! Relive yet another comeback KO as the WBA World Featherweight Champion dug deep to knockout Josh Warrington in Sheffield. Go behind the scenes on fight night including a draw between Terri Harper and Cecilia Brækhus plus wins for Hopey Price, Kieron Conway, Cameron Vuong, Junaid Bostan and more!

