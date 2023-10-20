STARBOXING.TV PREMIERS: BEHIND THE STAR: ALEX VARGAS

Long Island, New York (October 19, 2023) – Star Boxing is proud to announce the premier of a new short form two-part docu-series titled “Behind the Star” airing live on StarBoxing.TV tonight at 8PM ET.

With “Rockin’ Fights” 45 just nine days away, on Saturday October 28th at The Paramount, Star Boxing takes a deep dive into the training camp and personal life of undefeated super lightweight ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (12-0 6KO’s), as he gears up for his first championship main event at The Paramount.

Check out a free sneak peak of the first episode of “Behind the Star: Alex Vargas” on the Star Boxing YouTube page HERE.

The full first episode will be available on www.StarBoxing.TV tonight at 8PM ET, and the second episode will release next Thursday night (10/26) at 8PM ET.

HOW TO WATCH

Option 1: Get all the benefits of signing up for the Gold Subscription ($14.97 for a three-month subscription) which gives you access to all the on demand StarBoxing.TV action, including the “Behind the Star” series, PLUS the live stream of Saturday October 28th’s “Rockin’ Fights” 45, and any other live stream during the period of your subscription.

Option 2: Sign up at StarBoxing.TV for the Bronze Subscription ($4.99 per month) which will give you access to the entire StarBoxing.TV library, including the “Behind the Star” series (live shows are not included in the Bronze Subscription)

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS