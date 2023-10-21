ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA VS. GIOVANI “GALLO DE ORO” SANTILLAN WEIGH-IN





In a fight that could shake up the division, Southern California’s top welterweight warriors will measure against each other as they pursue their dreams of becoming a world champion. NABO Welterweight Titleholder and No.1 WBO-ranked Alexis “Lex” Rocha of Santa Ana will take on his most dangerous challenge yet against San Diego’s undefeated and No.4 WBO-ranked Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan in a title defense scheduled for 12-rounds. Presented in association with Top Rank, the fight will take place at the famous Kia Forum and broadcast live worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 pm PT-8:00 pm ET.

