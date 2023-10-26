Home / Boxing Videos / O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez 🔰 Fiery Face Off At Presser

O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez 🔰 Fiery Face Off At Presser

This one continues to bubble up! Watch the press conference face off as Champion O’Shaquie Foster and Challenger Rocky Hernandez square off at the final press conference in Cancun just two days before their WBC World Title fight.

