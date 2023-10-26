O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez 🔰 Fiery Face Off At Presser Matchroom Boxing 22 hours ago Boxing Videos This one continues to bubble up! Watch the press conference face off as Champion O’Shaquie Foster and Challenger Rocky Hernandez square off at the final press conference in Cancun just two days before their WBC World Title fight. #shorts #boxing #fosterhernandez * Boxing Eddie Hearn face FIERY Foster HERNANDEZ Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing O39Shaquie Presser Rocky 2023-10-26 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest