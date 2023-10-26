Jacky Calvo and Nora Cardoza will fight for the WBA Continental Flyweight in Mexico – World Boxing Association

In an all-female event in Naulcapan, Mexico City, Jacqueline Calvo Ramirez will face compatriot Nora Cardoza for the World Boxing Association Continental flyweight belt of the Americas on November 9.

Calvo, known as “Jacky”, is 27 years old, is number 1 in the world ranking of the pioneer organization and this is a great opportunity to remain in her position as a contender for the world title shot close to her hands.

She made her professional debut on May 16, 2014 at the age of 18. Since then he has 20 wins, 8 losses and 2 draws. In front of her will be the experience of Cardoza, who at 40 years old hopes to have her dream fulfilled after several failed attempts against outstanding figures of world female boxing such as Momo Koseki, Yessica Chavez, Montserrat Alarcon or Kim Klavel. In total, she has accumulated 16 wins with 7 quick wins, 12 losses and 2 draws.

This will be a new historic event for women’s boxing worldwide and the World Boxing Association is proud to be part of it.



