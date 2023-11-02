ZURDO RAMIREZ VS. JOE SMITH JR. 

|FINAL WEIGHTS AND PHOTOSZURDO RAMIREZ VS. JOE SMITH JR. SATURDAY, OCT. 7 | LIVE ON DAZN FROM THE CHELSEA THEATER AT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS
|Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda
|###Zurdo vs. Smith Jr. is a 10-round cruiserweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Star Boxing. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.Tickets for Zurdo vs. Smith Jr. are priced at $200, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, www.StarBoxing.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @StarBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy, www.facebook.com/StarBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy, @StarBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #ZurdoSmith
