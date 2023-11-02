Home / Boxing News / Gary Antuanne Russell Is On A Title Hunt

Gary Antuanne Russell Is On A Title Hunt

The unbeaten super lightweight discusses an array of topics, plus a look at the November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade Pay-Per-View undercard.

Undefeated 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. The rising star from the fighting Russell family discusses his goals for 2024, including his preferred next opponent, as well his thoughts on the division as a whole and much more.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last weekend’s heavyweight action and, on Toe to Toe, break down the November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME PPV undercard and reveal their favorite bout on it. 

For a closer look at Gary Antuanne Russell, check out his fighter page. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




