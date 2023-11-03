Full Fight | Yoka Valle vs Lorraine Villalobos! Yoka Defends Her Title In Golden Boy Debut! ((FREE))

Yokasta Valle Takes on Tough Local Contender In Lorraine Villalobos. Valle’s Crisp And Technical Boxing Skills Proved The Difference And Impressed Many Spectators In Her Hunt To Become Undisputed! PURA VIDA!
Yokasta Valle vs Lorraine Villalobos
June 11th, 2022 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA #MunguiaKelly
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #yokastavalle #yokavalle #yoka #costarica #goldenboy #dazn #daznboxing #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free #puravida
