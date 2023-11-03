WBA ordered Kholmatov-Ford world title fight  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the fight for the vacant world featherweight title between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford.

Leigh Wood, decided to vacate the belt after his October 7 fight to move up a division, so the pioneer body called Kholmatov, ranked number one, and Raymond Ford, ranked number two in the division, to fight.

The WBA will give them 30 days to reach an agreement, as established by the rules in this type of situation, and sent the official communication to both teams this Friday.

If an agreement is not reached within the given period of time or if either party refuses to do so, the WBA may call the fight to auction with a 50% purse split for each contender.



