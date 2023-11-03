Vergil Ortiz will reappear in January against Lawson  – World Boxing Association

American Vergil Ortiz will return to the ring on January 6 to face Fredrick Lawson in his first super welterweight fight, to be held in Las Vegas.

The bout was officially announced by the Golden Boy promotion and will be a new stage for the young fighter, who has gone through several health problems that have prevented him from stepping into the ring in recent months.

Ortiz was going to face Eimantas Stanionis for the World Boxing Association Welterweight title last July but had to withdraw at the last minute due to health problems. Now he has taken some time off, changed categories and feels ready for this new stage.

He will face Ghana native Fredrick Lawson, a veteran who has good experience and has a great opportunity to show himself against a prospect like Ortiz. The African is 34 years old and has won his last two fights, so he comes into this fight with confidence.

Ortiz is undefeated in 19 fights, all won by knockout. Lawson has 30 wins, 3 losses and 22 knockouts.



