"This Is My Dream!" – Adrian Curiel Reacts To World Title Win Vs Nontshinga

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



Mexico has a new World Champion as Adrian Curiel stuns Nontshinga in Monte-Carlo to take home the IBF World Light Flyweight Title! We hear from The Champ straight after his historic win…

