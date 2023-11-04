"This Is My Dream!" – Adrian Curiel Reacts To World Title Win Vs Nontshinga

Mexico has a new World Champion as Adrian Curiel stuns Nontshinga in Monte-Carlo to take home the IBF World Light Flyweight Title! We hear from The Champ straight after his historic win…
#NontshingaCuriel #Boxing #Boxeo
Mexico has a new World Champion as Adrian Curiel stuns Nontshinga in Monte-Carlo to take home the IBF World Light Flyweight Title! We hear from The Champ straight after his historic win…
#NontshingaCuriel #Boxing #Boxeo
Tags * Adrian CURIEL Dreamquot Matchroom Boxing Nontshinga quotThis reacts title win WORLD
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …