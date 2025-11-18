RING IV: Boxing’s Most Stacked Lineup of the Year & Mayweather–Pacquiao II On The Way?

RING IV brings fireworks with Devin Haney and Abdullah Mason both lacing up for action on the year’s most stacked card. Haney & Mason sit down with Andre Ward & Roy Jones to discuss their upcoming bouts, and what to expect in the future. Also, could Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II actually happen? Dre & Roy give their take on the possibility of a sequel to the biggest fight of all time, and if it’s really worth it.
0:00 – Intro
0:26 – Devin Haney Interview
10:49 – DraftKings Ad Break
12:10 – Abdullah Mason Interview
23:15 – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II???
39:22 – Wrap
Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/
Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0
Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions