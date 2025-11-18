RING IV: Boxing’s Most Stacked Lineup of the Year & Mayweather–Pacquiao II On The Way?





RING IV brings fireworks with Devin Haney and Abdullah Mason both lacing up for action on the year’s most stacked card. Haney & Mason sit down with Andre Ward & Roy Jones to discuss their upcoming bouts, and what to expect in the future. Also, could Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II actually happen? Dre & Roy give their take on the possibility of a sequel to the biggest fight of all time, and if it’s really worth it.

0:00 – Intro

0:26 – Devin Haney Interview

10:49 – DraftKings Ad Break

12:10 – Abdullah Mason Interview

23:15 – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II???

39:22 – Wrap

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions