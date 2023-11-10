Frank Smith On Eubank Vs Benn Latest & Newcastle NXTGEN Card





Matchroom’s CEO Frank Smith following the Masoud vs Sanmartin plus undercard weigh in up in Newcastle and discusses the importance of building profile outside of the ring and deliver inside the ring plus the latest on Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn talks, Diego Pacheco’s return next week in LA plus more!

