Calvo knocked out Cardoza and is new WBA continental champion  – World Boxing Association

Jacqueline Calvo conquered the flyweight continental belt by defeating Nora Cardoza by technical knockout in the successful round on Thursday at the Foro 360 in Naucalpan, Mexico.

The 27-year-old fighter showed a dominant version and with a great job on the ring she managed to stop her opponent to keep the regional belt and take another step in her goal of fighting for the world title.

Calvo was patient and organized against an experienced opponent like Cardoza, but she worked little by little to finish the fight in the sixth round and score another victory.

The Mexico City native now has a record of 21 wins, 8 losses, 2 draws and 2 knockouts. Cardoza has 16 wins, 12 losses, 2 draws and 7 knockouts.



