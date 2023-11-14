LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Magnificent 7, Nick Ball, Denzel Bentley, Liam Davies & More!





Join us for live coverage from The Midlands Hotel, Manchester as we hear from the Magnificent 7 card ahead of an explosive night of championship boxing. We’ll here from Nick Ball, Ekow Essuman, Denzel Bentley, Nathan Heaney, Hannah Rankin, Liam Davies, Solomon Dacres & more as they face the questions ahead of an blockbuster night of boxing, 18th November at the Manchester Arena.

Watch the fights live Saturday 18th November Live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact