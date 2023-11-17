Rivas and Cruz thirsty for victory  – World Boxing Association

Mayerlin Rivas and Erika Cruz declared themselves ready to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight title this Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The official pre-fight press conference was held on Thursday and the two fighters met for the first time in a calm conference in which they predicted a war for the weekend in their showdown, which will be part of the Matchroom Boxing evening.

Venezuelan Rivas owns the belt and will be making her debut in the United States. La “Monita” said she feels very motivated for this fight and acknowledged the quality of her opponent, while stressing that she needs this win to keep moving forward and think about unifying her crown later on.

Cruz, on the other hand, is a fighter who has become known in the United States thanks to her great fights and now she has moved down a category. She assured that she wants to become world champion again and that she has worked like never before for this fight, so she hopes to return to Mexico with the belt in her possession.

Both know they need to win this weekend and for that reason a great female fight full of action is expected between two fighters of great quality that dispute the top crown of the category.



