Owa Defeats Díaz in Tokyo – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) No. 15 featherweight contender Ryuto Owa continued his rise this week, stopping Mickael Díaz by third-round TKO at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall.

Owa imposed his will from the opening bell, overwhelming the Colombian with sharp offense and steady pressure. The 27-year-old Okinawa native controlled the action and closed the show early, delivering another convincing performance that made him one of the standout names of the night.

The victory marked his fifth straight win, a streak dating back to 2023, with four stoppages in that span. Owa now moves to 15-2 with 10 knockouts, while Díaz falls to 7-6 with 4 knockouts.


