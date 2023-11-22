Home / Boxing Videos / "Katie Taylor Doesn't Stand A Chance!" – Chantelle Cameron 👑

"Katie Taylor Doesn't Stand A Chance!" – Chantelle Cameron 👑

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Defending Undisputed Super Lightweight Champion Chantelle Cameron insists it’ll be the same result ahead of Saturday’s crunch rematch in Dublin against Katie Taylor.

#shorts #camerontaylor2 #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Joshua Buatsi addresses the conspiracy theories around Dan Azeez's injury

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved