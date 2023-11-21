Fight Week! Erickson Lubin, Vito Mielnicki Jr.

Two 154-pounders talk boxing, plus a complete breakdown of Saturday night’s stacked card from Las Vegas, featuring unbeaten two-time world champions David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade squaring off in the SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View headliner.

Top 154-pound contender Erickson Lubin and rising 154-pounder Vito Mielnicki Jr. are this week’s guests on a special fight week episode of The PBC Podcast. Fresh off the biggest win of his career, Lubin discusses what’s ahead and offers his opinions on some of boxing’s most talked-about matchups, including this weekend’s action.

Mielnicki is all business as he shares his experiences with new trainer Ronnie Shields, sparring with Jermall Charlo and taking a significant step up in class by facing Alexis Salazar Saturday night on the SHOWTIME YouTube channel (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT). Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the entire SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), including the main event featuring undefeated, two-time world champions David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade squaring off in one of the best matchups of 2023.

