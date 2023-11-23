Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Jermall Charlo vs Mario Hernandez! 'Hit Man' Early Career In His 2nd Professional Fight!

Throwback | Jermall Charlo vs Mario Hernandez! 'Hit Man' Early Career In His 2nd Professional Fight!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jermell Charlo puts on Dominating Unanimous Decision Performance Over Gabe Rosado. Leading him to Super Welterweight Supremecy!

Jermall Charlo vs Mario Hernandez – Oct. 10th, 2008
Desert Diamond Casino, Tucson, AZ – #LopezMiller

