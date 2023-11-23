Cameron and Taylor spoke at press conference  – World Boxing Association

The final press conference before the rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor was held this Thursday in Dublin and both spoke about this Saturday’s bout for the undisputed super lightweight title.

In April, Cameron won and defended her belts to take the undefeated title from Taylor. Now, the champion will try to repeat the result and feels ready to do so.

“I’ve trained harder than I ever have,” said the Englishwoman in her speech. “This is the fittest I’ve ever been,” she said of her training and preparation ahead of the showdown.

Taylor was very motivated and a bit anxious in anticipation of the fight. The Irishwoman wants to reverse the situation and win this time, a challenge that will be quite complicated.

“I have a second chance here. I’m hungry for a rematch and to perform like I know I can,” she said.

This Friday they will step on the scales, the last step before Saturday’s bout in which both will be battling for the victory.



