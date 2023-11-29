Home / Boxing Videos / "I don't come from money like Devin Haney" – Off The Cuff With Regis Prograis

"I don't come from money like Devin Haney" – Off The Cuff With Regis Prograis

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of his huge world title fight against Devin Haney, Regis Prograis sits down with Chris Mannix. Watch the world title fight, December 9, live on DAZN PPV and DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #HaneyPrograis

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! European Lightweight Title Fight Gwynne v Marsili | Noakes v Perez

Join us for live coverage from London as we hear from the boxers lining up …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved