"I don't come from money like Devin Haney" – Off The Cuff With Regis Prograis





Ahead of his huge world title fight against Devin Haney, Regis Prograis sits down with Chris Mannix. Watch the world title fight, December 9, live on DAZN PPV and DAZN.

