The PBC Podcast: David Morrell, Andrew Council

Plus, a recap of last weekend’s SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and a look ahead to fights we want to see in 2024.

Rising undefeated WBA Super Middleweight World Champion David Morrell Jr. and trainer Andrew Council are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Morrell has plenty to say, from calling out David Benavidez for avoiding him to promising to make Sena Agbeko eat his words when the two clash in a Premier Boxing Champions headliner Saturday, December 16, live on SHOWTIME.

Once a top 154-pound and middleweight contender who fought the likes of Bernard Hopkins, Winky Wright and more, Council has established himself as one of the rising trainers in the sport, working with a slew of young talent in Maryland. Check out what he has to say about that stable, the state of the sport and much more. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down last weekend’s SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and, in Toe to Toe, list the “Top Three Fights to be Made in 2024.”

For a closer look at David Morrell Jr., check out his fighter page.

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.