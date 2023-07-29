WBA approved Wood-Warrington – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its championships committee, approved a special permit requested by Matchroom Boxing for featherweight champ Leigh Wood, to fight Josh Warrington.

Wood just regained the 126-pound crown in a rematch against Mauricio Lara last May and has a mandatory fight with Othabek Kholmatov. However, the champion’s team requested special permission from the WBA to make an optional fight against Warrington.

After a review of the case and under various internal rules, the body decided to approve the fight on the condition that the winner, or Wood in case of a draw, will fight Kholmatov no later than 120 days after the bout.

Rule C.16 states that the WBA may modify the periods of mandatory defenses for good cause, either in response to a Special Permit application, or on its own initiative. For its part, the agency may modify or suspend the strict application of these rules when it deems justified in its sole discretion to accommodate special circumstances, as Rule C.46 states. While rule C.47 allows special permits to be granted under specific conditions, as has been the case.

While the Wood-Warrington bout is taking place, Kholmatov will be allowed to make an optional fight against an opponent approved by the championship committee. Any problems or situations that arise in the course of the case will be resolved under WBA rules.



