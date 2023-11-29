Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar Duarte is confident he can hand Ryan Garcia back-to-back defeats #shorts 🔥

Oscar Duarte is confident he can hand Ryan Garcia back-to-back defeats #shorts 🔥

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Oscar Duarte gives three reasons why he can beat Ryan Garcia, live on DAZN.com as part of your subscription on December 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Gavin Gwynne faces off with Emiliano Marsili ahead of EBU Title showdown 😤

#Boxing #GwynneMarsili #EuropeanTitle

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved