“Rolly” Romero Rules Times Square – World Boxing Association

On a night that promised fireworks, Times Square delivered — and Rolando “Rolly” Romero stood tall at the center of it all. In one of the most electrifying bouts of the year, Romero outpointed Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision to claim the WBA welterweight world title.

From the opening bell, both fighters came out firing, but it was in the second round that the tide shifted dramatically. Romero landed a thunderous left hand that dropped Garcia to the canvas. “KingRy” beat the count and tried to recover, but the momentum had already swung. Romero kept the pressure on with volume and sharp combinations, while Garcia struggled to regain control of the fight.

The judges saw it clearly: 115–112, 115–112, and a wide 118–109 — all in favor of Romero. With the win, “Rolly” improves to 17–2 with 13 knockouts and captures his third world title.

For Garcia (now 24–2), the loss is a major setback — especially after last year’s controversial no-contest against Devin Haney. What was meant to be a statement comeback turned into another tough night for the California star.

Meanwhile, Romero’s stock continues to rise. With this dominant performance under the lights of Times Square, he’s not just a champion — he’s a serious player in the welterweight division, ready for whatever comes next.