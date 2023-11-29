Home / Boxing Videos / Ryan Garcia Wants Timothee Chalamet To Play Him In A Movie #shorts

Ryan Garcia Wants Timothee Chalamet To Play Him In A Movie #shorts

Ryan Garcia talks about who played him and other fighters if a movie was made about him.

Watch Garcia’s highly anticipated return to the ring against Oscar Duarte, SATURDAY, LIVE on DAZN 🥊

Watch Garcia’s highly anticipated return to the ring,
