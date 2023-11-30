Home / Boxing Videos / Who is Oscar Duarte a bigger fan of: KSI or Jake Paul? 🤔 #shorts

Who is Oscar Duarte a bigger fan of: KSI or Jake Paul? 🤔 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 49 mins ago Boxing Videos



Oscar Duarte lists his favorite things on the latest This or That. Watch Duarte fight Ryan Garcia, live on DAZN.com as part of your subscription on December 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Royston Barney-Smith reveals the advice Anthony Joshua has given him in camp!

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved