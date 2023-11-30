Schofield-Lopez will have WBA Intercontinental belt on the line  – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield and Ricardo Lopez will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight intercontinental belt this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The American 135-pound prospect will have another test against the Mexican in the event promoted by Golden Boy at the Houston Rockets home.

Schofield, who is barely 21 years old, has been moving up in the division and has shown he has the talent to aspire to great things in the future. He has scored victories against more experienced opponents and is looking better and better in the ring.

Now he will face Lopez, who comes highly motivated and despite not having a showy record, he has faced good prospects like Marc Castro. The Mexican will try to surprise and make a name for himself in boxing around the world, regardless of the challenge.

Schofield is undefeated in 15 fights, with 11 knockouts, while Lopez has 17 wins, 7 losses, 3 draws and 12 knockouts.



