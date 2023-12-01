Home / Boxing Videos / Could Ryan Garcia Fight Devin Haney Or Teofimo Lopez next?

Could Ryan Garcia Fight Devin Haney Or Teofimo Lopez next?

Ade Oladipo, Akin Reyes and Barak Bess discuss Ryan Garcia’s fight with Oscar Duarte as the 25-year-old 140lb star approaches a pivotal point in his career.

