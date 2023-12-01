Lamont Roach was the most outstanding fighter of November – World Boxing Association

American Lamont Roach was named Boxer of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) after winning the super featherweight world championship last November 25 by defeating Hector Garcia by split decision.

Roach, who was the mandatory challenger of the category, faced the then Dominican champion in a tough fight that took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, and in which he came from less to more to get a valuable victory that makes him the 130 lbs. monarch by the pioneer organization.

The 28-year-old fighter used his speed very well and put pressure on the Caribbean fighter during most of the fight to win rounds and in the end he got the advantage in the scorecards of two of the three judges.

The WBA congratulates Roach on his victory, the first world title of his career, while inviting all readers to check out the November rankings on the pioneering body’s official website, which include the new super cruiserweight division.



