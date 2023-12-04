Home / Boxing Videos / Is Jake Paul The GOAT?! Devin Haney's Boxing Tier List

Is Jake Paul The GOAT?! Devin Haney's Boxing Tier List

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Devin Haney ranks the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul, Tyson Fury, Dillon Danis and Luke Campbell.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

"Sacrifice And Discipline!" – Finish The Sentence With Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis answers questions on all things boxing and personal ahead of his huge fight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved