Gill beats Conlan to capture WBA International belt  – World Boxing Association

Jordan Gill brought out his best against Michael Conlan and scored a big knockout after a tough fight to take the World Boxing Association (WBA) International super featherweight belt in Belfast on Saturday.

Two top level opponents were toe to toe in the ring with the need to win and in the end it was Gill who took the victory over the Olympic medalist in a great fight for the Briton.

From the first part of the fight, Gill began to leave clear evidence of his great form. In the second round itself he knocked Conlan down with a good combination and although his opponent recovered, it was the first warning of superiority on the part of Gill.

The fight was far from easy, however, and he had to fend for himself against Conlan in hard exchanges and moments of action that lifted the crowd out of their seats.

It was in the seventh chapter when Gill was able to finish the job and end the fight against a Conlan who was feeling the punishment and could not continue.

With the victory, Gill left his record at 28 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts. Conlan, on the other hand, dropped to 18 wins, 3 losses and 9 knockouts.



