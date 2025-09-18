Home / Boxing Videos / Stephen Fulton Explains This Significance of His Viral Ring Outfit

Stephen Fulton Explains This Significance of His Viral Ring Outfit

Premier Boxing Champions 50 mins ago Boxing Videos



👖 Stephen Fulton Jr. reveals what inspired his viral ring outfit for his rematch with Brandon Figueroa.

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

“What Happens When You Lose?” – Kieron Conway Asks George Liddard Before Oct 17 Clash 🍿

Watch as British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Kieron Conway exchanges verbals with 12-0 challenger George …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved