Who Wins: Devin Haney Or Regis Prograis? | The DAZN Boxing Show

The DAZN Boxing Show breaks down the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis WBC super lightweight title clash, which is LIVE worldwide on DAZN and DAZN PPV in the United States and Canada. @AutoZone
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#HaneyPrograis #Boxing