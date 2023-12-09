Home / Boxing Videos / Who Wins: Devin Haney Or Regis Prograis? | The DAZN Boxing Show

Who Wins: Devin Haney Or Regis Prograis? | The DAZN Boxing Show

DAZN Boxing 32 mins ago



The DAZN Boxing Show breaks down the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis WBC super lightweight title clash, which is LIVE worldwide on DAZN and DAZN PPV in the United States and Canada. @AutoZone

