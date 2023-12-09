Macayo won the WBA Fedelatin belt at the KO Drugs  – World Boxing Association

Fradimil Macayo conquered the Workd Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin lightweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Cuban Idalberto Umara this Friday night at the KO a las Drogas WBA held at the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida.

Macayo, who was not the favorite for this fight, returned to the ring after almost two years of absence to get a very important victory for his career, since it was his first presentation on U.S. soil against an important opponent in the main fight of the event. The judges’ scorecards were 97-92, 96-93 and 95-94.

The Venezuelan native southpaw fighter came with a strategy of attacking Umara, cutting him off the ring and connecting to the body to stop his mobility and it was effective in undermining his humanity and earning points on the scorecards. A combination in the second half of the fight sent the Cuban to the canvas in an important moment for Macayo, who could put the icing on the cake in this great performance.

“This was part of a great sacrifice, I felt great after such a long time of absence and I was able to make a great fight. Two thanks to the WBA and its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza for this opportunity”, highlighted Macayo after his victory.

The KO Drugs was full of talent and great fights in Orlando, where the 102nd WBA convention will officially kick off on Tuesday.



