"I Bullied Montana Love!" – Liam Paro Returns From Injury With Huge KO

Matchroom Boxing 52 mins ago



What a win from Super Lightweight Southpaw sensation Liam Paro who smashed Montana Love to move one step closer to a World Title shot in 2024. The 24-0 Aussie star reviews the win and what might be next.

